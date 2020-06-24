Thomas Craft "Tommy" Dupree, Sr.



Monroe, LA - Funeral service celebrating the life of Thomas Craft "Tommy" Dupree, Sr. retired police officer for the Monroe Police Department will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Apostolic Restoration Church, 108 W.T. Hemphill Dr. West Monroe. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.



Family will receive friends for visitation, Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6pm till 9pm at the church.



Tommy was born December 27, 1946 in Delhi, La. to parents Lottie Sue Posey Dupree and Thomas Charlie "T.C." Dupree. He left this earth on June 20, 2020.



He had a career as an Ironworker and retired after twenty years. He then became a carpenter for several years, while also being a reserve officer with the Monroe Police Department from 1991-1995. Feeling that he had found his true calling, he became a full-time police officer with Monroe PD in 1995, until his retirement in 2015. He was a cowboy, hunter, pilot, stand-up comedian, and most of all, a God-fearing man. He was a man's man, with a tough exterior, but a tender heart. He stood for what was right and he was fearless. He was level-headed and could handle any situation while retaining his integrity. His honesty and loyalty were unquestionable, and to know him was to love him. He was a mentor to many because he led by example and was a real Christian at all times. Many considered him to be their most loyal friend.



He is preceded in death by his father, T. C. Dupree; mother, Lottie Dupree; sister, Sheila Bordelon; niece-in-law, Janice Sims; brother-in-law, Ralph Sims; brother, Kevin Dupree; niece, Christie Wheeler and sister Janie Rowton.



Left to cherish his memories are the love of his life for over fifty years, Linda Dupree; one daughter Annalisa Morgan and husband Michael; two sons, Thomas Craft "T.C." Dupree, Jr and wife Laura, and Jason Dupree and wife Cheri; two sisters, Gail Sims and Barbara Sandifer; one brother, Alton Taylor; one sister-in-law, Martha Dupree; two brothers-in-law, Steve Sandifer and Roger Rowton; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, his Brothers in Blue and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Pallbearers are Hunter Morgan, Hunter Futch, Chance Dupree, Rusty Sims, David Donavan, John Kevin Dupree, Jr, and Heath Rowton.



Honorary pallbearers are Clifton Cox, Richie Davis, Josh Dupree, Joey Guess, Kevin Guess, John Jones, Dewayne Masters, Gary Masters, Jeremy "Chad" Rowton, Jared Sandifer and the Monroe Police Department.



"A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold." (Proverbs 22:1)



Griffin Funeral Home



West Monroe, LA









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store