|
|
Thomas Elliott "Ted" Doughty, Jr
West Monroe - If God ever made a perfect Christian husband, it was Ted. He was always a very special blessing from God to me. He was the best of the best. Ted was very loving, giving, thoughtful, considerate, generous, and helpful to me and all of our family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his family very, very much, especially, Stacey Gentry Morrison (his granddaughter, whom he called his angel). We had 39 years of wonderful married life. He loved to hunt in Montana and those trips were very special to him. We will always love him and miss him with all our hearts.
Funeral service for Mr. Doughty, 93, of West Monroe, will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, with Father James Dominic officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery.
Ted was the owner of Ted's Gun and Reel Shop and proudly served in the United States Navy in the submarine service during World War II, was born on December 13, 1926 and passed from this life on January 23, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Elliott Doughty and Theresa Hummel Doughty; stepfather Thomas Prince; granddaughter Stacey Gentry; half-sister Patsy Phillips; and half-brother Tom Prince.
Survivors left to cherish the memory of Mr. Ted are his wife of 39 years, Sally Hinton Doughty; son Ted Doughty of Baton Rouge; daughter Theresa Doughty of West Monroe; step-daughter Sandy Kendrick and husband David of West Monroe; step-son Ben Book and wife Judy; granddaughter Halene Doughty; grandsons Josh Huffman and Jacob Book; great-grandson Jacob Book II; half-brother George Prince of Monroe;
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Mr. Ted will be Josh Huffman, Jacob Book, Daniel Musselwhite, Jim Gentry, Steve Gentry, and Jerry Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Musselwhite and David Taylor.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their many thanks of gratitude to the staff of the Heart of Hospice, with a special thanks to nurses Shannon, Edie, and Amy and aids, Tia and David.
online condolences at www.griffinfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020