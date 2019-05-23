|
Thomas Grady McMath, Sr.
Lafayette - Graveside services for Thomas Grady McMath Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 AM at Mulhearns Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 623 US Highway 80, Monroe, LA.
Mr. Thomas Grady McMath Sr., 88, passed away on the morning of Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA.
Born June 8, 1930 in Strong, Arkansas, Thomas was the son of the late Fred Adams McMath and Trudie Ellen Little McMath. He was a long time resident of Monroe, LA, Ferriday, LA and New Iberia, LA.
Thomas Sr. proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed a fulfilling career with South Central Bell as a Business Systems Manager. Thomas was an avid hunter, fisherman and pilot.
Thomas G. McMath Sr. is survived by sons Thomas (Janie) McMath Jr., Robby (JoAnn) McMath, and Dean (Becky) McMath; grandchildren Jonathan G. McMath, Kristie M. Hebert, Travis S. McMath, M. Jason McMath, Sarah M. George, Justin D. McMath and Ian M. McMath. He also leaves a lasting legacy with fifteen great grandchildren.
Thomas now reunites in heaven with his wife Patricia McMath; parents Fred Adams McMath and Trudie Ellen Little McMath.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the or the .
Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Thomas G. McMath Sr. by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com
Thomas G. McMath Sr. and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.
Published in The News Star from May 23 to May 24, 2019