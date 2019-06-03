|
Thomas Patrick (Pat) Hays, Jr.
Monroe - Funeral mass for Thomas Patrick (Pat) Hays, Jr., 55, of Monroe, will be held at 12:30 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Thomas Patrick (Pat) Hays, Jr. was born on March 18, 1964. He passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy, 2-year battle with cancer on June 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Patrick Hays, Sr. and Rosina Lisotta Hays; and two brothers, Frank Hays and Phil Hays.
He is survived by his two sisters, Mickey Bennett and Susan Hays; aunt, Sally Hays Vanderlick; sister-in-law, Michelle Hays; nieces and nephews, Amanda Hays Yates, Tommy Hays, Heather Harper, Beaux Hays, Danielle Hays Kroper, and Hayley Hays; great nephews, Nate, Bennett, Campbell, Lennon, and Jett; and one great niece, the apple of his eye, Pepper Sioux.
Pat loved to travel. In his career as a refractory specialist, he worked in 42 states. Pat was a graduate of University of Florida Construction Safety, OSHA Industry. Pat was in the Louisiana National Guard. Pat was a fourth degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Pat was member of the ACTS community.
Pat was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and enjoying nature in general. He especially enjoyed teaching his nephews how to fish and hunt. He loved his family very much as they did him.
Special thanks to Compassus Hospice Staff for doing a remarkable job caring for Pat. Notably, Nikki Cowan for the tireless hours she spent with Pat at home and over the phone. Your love and support will always be remembered. Also special thanks to Karen Marsala, Vince "Cuz" Giovingo, Joan Smith, and sitters - Odis, Sharon, and Tonya.
Pallbearers will be Vince Marsala, Vince Giovingo, Joe Henry, Jerry Wallace, Eric Stark, Todd Debnam and Matthew Willis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Delbert Wainwright, Jerry Sturdivant, James "Kirby" Youngblood, and Gage Jaques.
Thank you to his family and all of his friends that have been there for him during his illness over these past two years.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 3, 2019