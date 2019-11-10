|
Thomas Perry
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Thomas Perry, 75, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday.
Mr. Perry was born October 6, 1944, and passed away November 10, 2019. He graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport and University of Louisiana at Monroe. Mr. Perry started out at Logtown Junior High as Assistant Principal and later went on to Ouachita Parish Junior High as a Coach. He then went to Crosley Elementary where he was Principal for 35 years. Mr. Perry was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Louis and Mearlie Roan Perry; his twin brother, Billy David Perry; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oren and Juanita Atkins; and brother-in-law, Howard Atkins.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Perry; son, Matthew Atkins Perry; sisters-in-law, Jean Atkins Shaw and husband Sherman, and Karen Atkins; nephew, David Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Comeaux, Vance Smith, Kevin Welch, Willie Ragan, Dennis Dobbins, Monte Moncrief and Alan McKay.
Memorials may be made to the .
