Thyra Jacqueline "Jackie" Ford



Monroe - Thyra Jacqueline "Jackie" Ford, of Monroe, LA, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at the age of 68.



Jackie was born May 26, 1952, in Columbus, MS to the late Thyra Owens Ford and Thomas Jackson Ford, Jr. Jackie was a retired Librarian at Cypress Point Elementary and was a lifelong member of North Monroe Baptist Church. She was a graduate of S.D. Lee High School, in Columbus, MS and the University of Louisiana at Monroe where she earned her Masters Degree.



Jackie is survived by her children - Jennifer Neely (David) Morland, of Wrexham, Wales, UK, and Justin (Amy) Higdon of Monroe, LA. She is also survived by her siblings - Tommy Ford, Columbus, MS, Terry (Lee) Ford, Columbus, MS, Tim (Veronica) Ford, La Bec, CA, and Tamy (Robert) Holmes, Louisville, KY.



A Private Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:30 AM at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, MS.



In lieu of flowers, the Family has requested memorials may be made in Jackie's name to PAWS of NE Louisiana, P O Box 15432, Monroe, LA 71207, (318) 397-0007, pawsnela@yahoo.com, as she was very fond of volunteering with this organization.









