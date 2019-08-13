|
|
Timmie Ray Thames
Rayville - Funeral services for Timmie Ray Thames, 72, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Rayville, LA with Dr. Eddie Wren, Mr. Tom Allen, Mr. Steve Roark, and Mr. Joe Bruyninckx officiating. Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.
Mr. Timmie Ray was born June 1, 1947 in Rayville, LA and passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Birmingham, AL.
Mr. Timmie Ray was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rayville. He was in the banking industry for 36 years. He assisted with many community events; the Care and Share program was very special to him. Mr. Timmie Ray was the first President of the Rayville Youth Softball, Grand Marshall in 1993 of the Rayville Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 2005-2006 Kiwanian of the year, Mary Lee Milan Award for the Northeast Louisiana Arts Association, and the Sellers Aycock Award for Community Service.
Mr. Timmie Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Timmie and Zelma Barnhill Thames.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Darla Branch Thames of Rayville; daughters, Kayla Thames Bridges of Oak Ridge and Hannah Thames Allen and husband, Thomas "Tom" of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Savannah Kate Bridges, Riley Elizabeth Bridges, Turner Austin Bridges, Mary Kyle Allen, Alex Hawkins Allen, and Molly Ann Allen; sisters, Barbara Ann Roark of Delhi and Bernice Sullivan of Bastrop; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Joe Bruyninckx, Butch Jefferies, Lester Wayne Johnson, Bland Greeson, David Cooper, Steve Roark, Phillip Lester, David Lester, Scott Crawford, and Craig Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donation be made to Salvations Cross. Donations can be made at Citizens Progressive Bank, First Baptist Church of Rayville, LA, and Southern Creations.
Visitation is 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Rayville, LA.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 13, 2019