Timothy "Jack" Brady
West Monroe - Mr. Timothy "Jack" Brady, 56, formerly a resident of West Monroe, LA, passed away on December 2, 2019, at his home in Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral Services will take place in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, December 6, 2019, with Bro. John Godwin. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Eros, LA.
Jack was born on October 13, 1963, in Monroe, LA. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bert and Ruth Brady; brother, Stevie Brady; and sister, Karla Brady Pierce.
He is survived by his sisters, Terri Hollingsworth and husband Jay, Kelly Harrell and husband Eugene, Lori Tullos and husband John, Ginger "Lulu" Searcy and husband Clovis, and Leaha Hunt and husband Bill; brother-in-law, Keith "Pete" Pierce and wife Myrna; sister-in-law, Cindy Brady; longtime companion, Mike Ford; very dear friends, YaYa and Scott Yanes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Shane Brady, Lane Brady, Cody Searcy, Tyler Hunt, Mike Gomila, Jay Morris and Billy Joe Harrell.
Over the years, Jack was employed by Troy & Nichols and Chase Mortgage in Monroe, LA and was currently employed by Standard Mortgage in New Orleans, LA. He developed many close "work family" relationships. He loved his work and valued the many people he worked with.
Anyone who knew Jack could tell you what he loved most. He cherished his family, friends, and his beloved New Orleans Saints. Jack enjoyed and loved spending time with his treasured friends, Mike, YaYa and Scott. Always being the jokester, his mission in life was to bring happiness to everyone he met-except maybe the opposing teams who played against the Saints! His loving, kind, and caring spirit will never be forgotten by all the lives that he touched.
A special note from his sisters - You have been the best brother we could have ever wished for. No matter what we asked, you were always there to help us in times of joy, need, and sadness. As difficult as it is for us to let you go, we know that you are back together again with Daddy, Mama, Stevie and Kawee. We will miss you, Big and Little Brother. But, we will all be together again someday. Until then, we will try our best to keep your Saints headed for the Super Bowl! We love you so much, Jack!
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019