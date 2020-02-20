|
|
Timothy "Tim" Charles Thomisee
Arlington, TX - Funeral services for Timothy "Tim" Charles Thomisee, 53, of Arlington, TX, will be held at 2:30PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road with Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Thomisee was born October 28, 1966, in Monroe, LA and passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, TX. He was an executive administrative assistant for Tarrant County, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Tim loved NASCAR, hunting, fishing, traveling, motorsports, the great outdoors, and his special canine companion, Peanut.
Mr. Thomisee was preceded in death by his father, Charles David Thomisee.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Ivins Thomisee; son, Blake Thomisee; mother, Betty Posey Thomisee; sister, Lisa Mayo (Al); brother, Jason Thomisee (Brandi); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Melanoma Research Alliance, https://curemelanoma.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/donate.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Published in The News Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020