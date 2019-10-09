Services
Timothy Edward Smith

Timothy Edward Smith Obituary
Timothy Edward Smith

Sterlington - Timothy Edward Smith died at his home in Sterlington, LA, on October 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Smith, and survived by his mother, Patsy Philley Smith; sisters, Kala Brooks (Kelly), Amy Moses (David), nephews, Benji Rowe (Ricci), Chandler Moses, Luke Moses; nieces, Rikki Rowe, Randi Auger (Sean); 4 grandnieces, and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. He will be missed for his love of fun, sense of humor, and what his grandfather once said, "A nickels worth of devilment".

A graduate of Sterlington High School, Tim worked in construction before becoming disabled with rheumatoid arthritis.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
