Tom Reece Hutson, III
Denham Springs - Tom "Reece" Hutson, III passed away suddenly Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana, at the age of 32 years due to an underlying heart condition. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Robert Moore, Tom Reece Hutson and step grandfather Vernon Krouse.
Reece is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife Bridget Caskey Hutson of five years, his parents Cydni (Moore) and Tom Reece Hutson, Jr., his sister Cyd Hutson Eaton and husband Brian, his grandmothers Loretta Moore Krouse, and Nelda Horn Hutson, mother and father-in-law Melissa (Dean) and John Caskey, sister-in-laws; Terra Caskey Salmon and husband Brandon, and Whitney Caskey Pearce and husband Dr. Tony, nieces; Madison and Bella Grace Salmon, nephew Riley Salmon, aunts; Denise Hutson Stinson and husband Skip, and Lynelle Hutson Moses, Uncles Phil Hutson and wife Lisa, and Tommy Moore and wife Daina, aunt-in-law Belinda Dean Perry and husband Ronnie, uncle-in-law George Dean, great grandparents-in-law Linda and Larry Dean, and numerous special cousins and a host of friends. Reece had a love for children and spent much time entertaining his nieces and nephew.
Reece was born in Monroe, LA, October 7, 1987. He graduated from Summerfield High School in 2006. He attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe in Monroe, LA., where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management in 2011. He lived his life loving God, family, and friends. He was a member of First Church of God of Homer and Cornerstone Church of God in Denham Springs, LA., where he loved serving God. He had a big heart for helping others and giving the best bear hugs and tight handshakes to anyone he came in contact with. He was an amazing young man. Our families are heartbroken and our lives will never be the same without him.
After graduating high school, Reece he worked for Harmon Wood Company of Homer, LA, Michael Brown and Sons Farms in Lake Providence, LA, Helena Chemical Company of Lake Providence, LA., Steel Fabrications in Monroe, LA, and W.M. Construction, Inc. in West Monroe, LA. After completing his college career, he worked for CB&I/Aptim for five years as an Estimator II in Baton Rouge, LA., and was currently employed with Hargrove Engineers and Constructors as an Estimator II in Baton Rouge, LA.
Reece will be remembered as a wonderful, loving, and proud husband, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many that loved him. Reece was known for his amazing, loving spirit of kindness and helpfulness to anyone he met. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a love of being outdoors. One of his favorite bible scriptures was "Now then get your equipment - your quiver and bow - and go out to the open country to hunt some wild game for me." Genesis 27:3 He enjoyed being with his loving wife Bridget, where they spent much time cooking, working in their yard, gardening and hunting/fishing together. Reece and Bridget spent many weekends between Homer and Lake Providence, LA., where they loved spending time with their families.
Services will be held June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Homer. Rev. Glen Kirby will officiate. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Homer.
Serving as pallbearers are Brian Eaton, Chris Gardner, Justin Harper, Jamie Hutson, Robby Koontz, John David Moses, Dr. Tony Pearce, and Brandon Salmon.
In lieu of flowers honoring Reece, his family suggest memorials be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the American Heart Association.
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
Homer Chapel (318) 927-6110
www.rose-neath.com
Denham Springs - Tom "Reece" Hutson, III passed away suddenly Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana, at the age of 32 years due to an underlying heart condition. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Robert Moore, Tom Reece Hutson and step grandfather Vernon Krouse.
Reece is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife Bridget Caskey Hutson of five years, his parents Cydni (Moore) and Tom Reece Hutson, Jr., his sister Cyd Hutson Eaton and husband Brian, his grandmothers Loretta Moore Krouse, and Nelda Horn Hutson, mother and father-in-law Melissa (Dean) and John Caskey, sister-in-laws; Terra Caskey Salmon and husband Brandon, and Whitney Caskey Pearce and husband Dr. Tony, nieces; Madison and Bella Grace Salmon, nephew Riley Salmon, aunts; Denise Hutson Stinson and husband Skip, and Lynelle Hutson Moses, Uncles Phil Hutson and wife Lisa, and Tommy Moore and wife Daina, aunt-in-law Belinda Dean Perry and husband Ronnie, uncle-in-law George Dean, great grandparents-in-law Linda and Larry Dean, and numerous special cousins and a host of friends. Reece had a love for children and spent much time entertaining his nieces and nephew.
Reece was born in Monroe, LA, October 7, 1987. He graduated from Summerfield High School in 2006. He attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe in Monroe, LA., where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Management in 2011. He lived his life loving God, family, and friends. He was a member of First Church of God of Homer and Cornerstone Church of God in Denham Springs, LA., where he loved serving God. He had a big heart for helping others and giving the best bear hugs and tight handshakes to anyone he came in contact with. He was an amazing young man. Our families are heartbroken and our lives will never be the same without him.
After graduating high school, Reece he worked for Harmon Wood Company of Homer, LA, Michael Brown and Sons Farms in Lake Providence, LA, Helena Chemical Company of Lake Providence, LA., Steel Fabrications in Monroe, LA, and W.M. Construction, Inc. in West Monroe, LA. After completing his college career, he worked for CB&I/Aptim for five years as an Estimator II in Baton Rouge, LA., and was currently employed with Hargrove Engineers and Constructors as an Estimator II in Baton Rouge, LA.
Reece will be remembered as a wonderful, loving, and proud husband, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many that loved him. Reece was known for his amazing, loving spirit of kindness and helpfulness to anyone he met. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a love of being outdoors. One of his favorite bible scriptures was "Now then get your equipment - your quiver and bow - and go out to the open country to hunt some wild game for me." Genesis 27:3 He enjoyed being with his loving wife Bridget, where they spent much time cooking, working in their yard, gardening and hunting/fishing together. Reece and Bridget spent many weekends between Homer and Lake Providence, LA., where they loved spending time with their families.
Services will be held June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Homer. Rev. Glen Kirby will officiate. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Homer.
Serving as pallbearers are Brian Eaton, Chris Gardner, Justin Harper, Jamie Hutson, Robby Koontz, John David Moses, Dr. Tony Pearce, and Brandon Salmon.
In lieu of flowers honoring Reece, his family suggest memorials be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the American Heart Association.
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
Homer Chapel (318) 927-6110
www.rose-neath.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.