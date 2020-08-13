1/
Tommie Ford
1945 - 2020
Tommie Ford

West Monroe - Graveside Services for Mr. Tommie Ford, 75, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Tommie Ford was born May 14, 1945 and passed away August 11, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army and he was an avid hunter. Mr. Ford loved his grandchildren and loved going to all of their ballgames or any event that they had.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Ford.

Survivors include his two sons, Mike Ford and wife Wendy, and Ken Ford; grandchildren, Madison Magee, Kennedy Ford, Brody Cox, Kendall Ford, Natalie Ford, and Ashlyn Ford; brother, John Ford and wife Judy; sisters-in-law, Sue Procell, and Wilda Floyd and husband Ray; his canine companion, Harley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Gaston Aluarez, Nelson Lane and Freddie Moses.

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery
