Berkeley, CA - Tommy Elioff of Berkeley, California, died June 27, 2019. Born in Monroe, Louisiana in 1933, he attended St. Matthews Elementary and High School, graduating from Neville High School. After graduating from Louisiana Tech, he received his Ph.D. in physics, at UC Berkeley. His long career included physics research at UC Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center, and a two-year appointment with the Department of Energy in Washington DC. Other than his loves of physics and family, his major pleasure was hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends. He is survived by his wife Ione of 62 years, his daughter Amanda and son-in-law Brian Fulcher of Pasadena CA, nephews Forest Elioff of Monroe, Larry Elioff of West Monroe, Eileen McGuffin of Sterlington, and Susan Rice of Houston.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019