Tommy Gwendolyn (Allison) FreemanSeymour, TN - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Tommy Gwendolyn Allison Freeman, 73, of Seymour, TN, will be held 2:00PM Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM until 2:00PM Saturday at the funeral home.Mrs. Freeman was born April 9, 1947 in Hodge, LA and passed away suddenly Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Mrs. Freeman retired from Construction Bolts in 2016 and moved to Tennessee to be near her children and grandchildren. While her children were growing up, Mrs. Tommy was active in cub scouting and in the community. She loved to dress up for Halloween and visit her children's schools, and to perform as Mrs. Claus at Christmas.Mrs. Freeman is preceded in death by her husband, Danny Freeman; and her parents, Garland and Billie Jean Allison.Survivors include her son, Joe Freeman and wife Sarah; her daughter, Krista Marshall and husband Billy; and also, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.Memorials may be made to Smoky Mountain Service Dog, 8376 Fairview Road, Lenoir City, TN, 37772.