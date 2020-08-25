Tommy Jess Adkins
RUSTON - Funeral services for Tommy Jess Adkins, age 75, of Ruston, will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Ruston, Louisiana. Pastor Chris Craig will officiate. A private family graveside service will follow under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Tommy was born in Minden, Louisiana on August 29, 1944 and passed away on August 23, 2020 in Ruston, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloys Crittington Adkins and Mary Tinsley Adkins, both of Claiborne Parish.
Tommy attended Summerfield High School and Homer High School where he played football, baseball, and excelled in basketball. Tommy graduated from Homer High School in 1962 and was offered a scholarship to play basketball at LSU but had to decline to due to health reasons.
Following high school, Tommy earned a bachelor's degree in history from Louisiana Tech University. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity, where he served as Lieutenant Commander and Commander. He was inducted into the Alpha Chapter of National Sigma Nu, and served as president of the Inter-Fraternity Council. Tommy held memberships in Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honorary and Phi Kappa Phi Scholastic Honorary.
While attending Louisiana Tech, he met the love of his life, Dianne Britt in 1963. They were married on July 15, 1967. Tommy and Dianne celebrated their 53rd anniversary this year.
Tommy attended law school at Louisiana State University, earning his Doctor of Juris Prudence in 1970. While attending law school he worked at the Louisiana Department of Revenue in Baton Rouge.
After graduating from LSU, Tommy returned to Ruston with his wife, Dianne, where he would live the remainder of his life. Tommy then served as Assistant to the Dean of Men, Advisor to the Inter-Fraternity Council, and Advisor to International Students at Louisiana Tech. During this time, Tommy also began his legal career with the firm of Barham, Adkins, and Coleman, which would later become Barham, Adkins, and Tatum. In 1978, he was elected District Attorney for the Third Judicial District, which encompasses Lincoln and Union parishes. Tommy served two terms as district attorney, during which time he worked tirelessly to apply the law in a just and fair manner.
Following his service as District Attorney, Tommy continued his private law practice until retiring in 2016. He was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association for fifty years. A special thanks to Pam Davis who served as his trusted paralegal and family friend for the majority of his legal career.
Tommy attended First Baptist Church of Ruston, where he served on the Board of Deacons and led the Men's Adult 7 Sunday School class for many years. He greatly enjoyed the fellowship with his class members. Tommy was also an active member of the Ruston Lions club.
Left to cherish his memory and honor his legacy are his wife of 53 years, Diane Britt Adkins; daughter Leanna Adkins Buckley, husband James, and granddaughter Hannah; daughter Jenny Adkins James, husband Tom, and grandson John; brother Jerry Adkins and wife Martha Sue of Homer, LA; and sister Pamela Adkins Yester, and husband Charlie of Brenham TX, Sister-in-law, Betty Lee of Baton Rouge, LA; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers are James Buckley, Tom James, Phillip Hood, Scott Leachman, Cole Patterson, and Lance Patterson. Honorary pallbearers are Glynn Aycock, Rodney Banks, Assistant Chief Bill Davis, Dr. Ben Haley, Wayne Hunter, Dr. C. Lawrence Neal, Robert F. Patterson, The Honorable Danny Tatum, and the Men's Adult 7 Sunday School Group.
The Tommy Adkins Family would like to give special thanks to family friends, Katherine Agbaih and Dexter Hargrove, as well as, all of the medical professionals at Ruston Specialty Hospital, Bienville Medical Center, Alpine Rehabilitation Center, and Dr. Robin Sharp Hume and the staff at Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Ruston, 200 South Trenton, Ruston, LA 71270 or Med Camps of Louisiana, 102 Thomas Road, Suite 615, West Monroe, LA 71291.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
.