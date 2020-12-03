1/1
Trudy Ola Scarborough Bishop
Trudy Ola Scarborough Bishop

West Monroe - Graveside Services for Mrs. Trudy Ola Scarborough Bishop, 77, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Ted Freeland officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Trudy Ola Scarborough Bishop was born June 4, 1943 and passed away December 2, 2020. She was a member of the Pentecostal Faith and had a love for cats and working in her yard. In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing bingo and fishing. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and also talking with her sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Onnie Hodge Scarborough; her husband, J.W. Bishop; and sister, Nell Smith.

Survivors include her three children, Reggie Bishop (Bridgett), Kevin Bishop (Pam), and Deborah Shuman (Ken); six grandchildren, Tyler Bishop (Cara), Ryan Bishop, Eric Bishop, Kelsey Bishop, Ashlynn Shuman, and Payton Shuman; two great grandchildren, Teagan Bishop and Camdyn Bishop; two sisters, Eloise Smith and June Murphy (Robert); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be David Bishop, Tyler Bishop, Ryan Bishop, Eric Bishop, Ken Shuman, and Ricky Smith.

Memorials may be made to the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
