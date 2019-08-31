|
|
Tulasi Das Kakarala
Monroe - Memorial Services for Tulasi Das Kakarala will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday on August 31, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Tulasi Das was born on November 27, 1936 and passed away on August 29, 2019 at age 82. He was born in Pedapadu, A.P, India and passed away in West Monroe, LA. He was a chemist and worked in the textile industry. Tulasi Das was a great teacher, philosopher, and an active member of The SV Temple, Chicago, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Sarala Kakarala; son, Anand Kakarala and wife, Vani Kakarala; daughter, Dr. Aruna Gullapalli and husband, Ram Gullapalli; grandchildren, Vivek Gullapalli and his wife, Pranathi Gullapalli, Vikas Gullapalli, Nikhitha Kakarala, and Neel Kakarala.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhome.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 31, 2019