Una Wade HartMonroe - Graveside Services for Mrs. Una Wade Hart, 92, of Monroe, LA, will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.Mrs. Hart left this world behind on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Delhi, LA, on December 6, 1927, and moved to Monroe at 17 years of age, where she lived the rest of her life. Many knew Mrs. Hart for her business, Una's Drapery & Upholstery Shop, which she opened in 1971. She continued to sew draperies until she was 84 and loved every minute she spent with fabrics and machines. Mrs. Hart was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church.Una married Randolph Guy Hart, Sr. in 1946. They had four children, two who preceded her in death, Randolph G. Hart, Jr. (Randy) was killed in Vietnam in 1971, and Cynthia Hart Daron (Cindy), who passed in 2017. The tenth-born of thirteen siblings, Una was preceded in death by eleven of them.Survivors include her two daughters, Shelia Hart Artt and husband, Aaron (Glenn), and Phyllis Hart Compton and husband Craig; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Celie Wade Flynn, who was also her best friend. Aunt Una loved her dozens of nieces and nephews, who in turn loved her chicken and dumplings!Her physician and dear friend, Dr. Kerry Anders and his family were her adopted family, visiting with her faithfully. And the staff at Ouachita Healthcare have excelled in her care.Online Registry/Condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe