Ursula Bindewald Schaff
West Monroe - Ursula Bindewald Schaff, age 86, a native New Orleanian and resident of West Monroe for the past 14 years, died October 3, 2020, at her home.
She was the beloved wife of 63 years of Ferdinand J. Schaff, Jr. Mother of Ferdinand, III and wife, Kim; Janet S. Travis and husband, Larry; Karl J. and wife, Kathy; Warren J. and wife, Sandra; and the late Gerard Schaff. Grandmother of Sarah, Hilary, Jacob; Cody and wife, Shelby; Hayley, Michael; Olivia, Evan, Reid, and the late Victoria Schaff. Great-grandmother of Leo Schaff. Daughter of the late Ursula Vath Bindewald and Joseph J. Bindewald, Sr. Sister of Joyce Cambias, Beryl Theriot, June Ramoneda, Sister Andre'e M. Bindewald, O. Carm., David Bindewald, Elizabeth Bindewald and the late Joseph, Jr. and Michael Bindewald. Sister-in-law of the late Sister Lory Schaff, C.S.J.
Visitation will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home (West Monroe) on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. with a vigil service and rosary at 6:30 P.M. Funeral mass and interment will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in New Orleans.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA