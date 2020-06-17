U.S.N. Ret. Rena E. Gould Capps



Noblesville - Our sister Rena E. Gould Capps of Noblesville, Indiana formerly of West Monroe passed quietly at home on the morning of February 10, 2020 after a long fought battle with multiple health issues. She is survived by her loving spouse Charles E. Capps (U.S.N./ret), two daughters Nicole (Niki) Capps of Nashville, TN, Wendy Capps Ringo (Steven), of Arcadia, LA, two sisters Laura Gould Gordon (Fred) of Calhoun, and Kate Gould of Lake Elsinore, CA as well as several nieces, nephews and family members. A Memorial service is planned for Saturday June 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Bethany Worship Center in Crowville, Louisiana. A private family internment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery on June 19. Anchors Up. To the best Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. You will be missed by all. We love you the most and we said it first.









