Vanessia Brister West
West Monroe - A celebration of the wonderful life that was lived to the fullest of Vanessia Brister West, age 62, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Family Church in West Monroe with Pastor Terry Taylor, Pastor Michael D. O'Neal, and Pastor Michael Stravato officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Family Church, West Monroe.
Vanessia was born August 23, 1957, in Monroe, Louisiana, and passed away December 4, 2019, in Branson, Missouri.
She was a resident of Ouachita Parish and a member of Family Church. Vanessia was a Cosmetologist for many years and owned her own business. Vanessia's number one goal in life was to be all that God created her to be no matter the cost. She had a testimony and loved to share it to anyone who would listen. She was never one to stay quiet about sharing the goodness that her God had done in her life. Although Vanessia left this earth too soon, she impacted the lives of many people through her journey. Often people used words like fighter and warrior to describe Vanessia as she had a will to never give up and would persevere through every obstacle life threw at her.
Vanessia devoted her whole heart into loving her husband of 44 years, Martin, and her two daughters, Misty and Cassie. Family was everything to Vanessia and she made sure that her time was well spent making memories with the ones she loved the most. Almost 16 years ago, her life changed when she became a grandmother. She loved to spend time with Kirsty, Kyler, Kylie, Colby, and Dash whether that be taking them to the beach or watching "Big Foot" in her bed. Vanessia loved life and it was evident by the smile on her face. She had a smile that would light up any room. Vanessia also loved people. She was the person who always made everyone feel like they were a part of her family. Vanessia poured her heart and soul into youth ministry. Often people say that Vanessia played such a huge role in who they are today because of the time, love, and commitment she put into them at such a young age in youth ministry at church. Vanessia enjoyed traveling, playing sports, coaching sports, and loving on her precious dog, Romeo. If you know Vanessia, you love Vanessia. She was a one of a kind soul who loved to decorate for Christmas. She was often referred to as the "Christmas Queen".
She is preceded in death by her father, Delmas Brister, and her mother, Patsy Brister.
Vanessia is survived by many loving friends and family including her husband, Martin West; Daughters, Misty Frantom (Kirk) and Cassie Remington; Grandchildren, Kirsty Frantom, Kyler Frantom, Kylie Frantom, Colby Remington, and Dash Remington; Brother, Curtis Brister (Rena); Sister, Sharol Mcgrew (Bobby); and a host of loving nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Michael O'Neal, Caleb Hogan, Joey Howard, Joshua Taylor, Brandon Brown, Stephen Nelson, Tony Lawerence, and Jayson Calhoun.
Any memorial contribution can be made to the Family Church Youth Ministry in remembrance of Vanessia's heart for serving in this area in our community.
