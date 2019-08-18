|
|
Velda Gates
Farmerville - Funeral services for Velda Ray Gates, of Farmerville will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Enterprise Baptist Church in Farmerville, LA. officiating will be Rev. Dwayne Ramsey. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville. Interment will follow at Enterprise Baptist Church Cemetery under direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville.
She was born on December 14, 1944 passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 74. She is preceded in death by her husband John Edward Gates, Sr.; parents, Effie and B.E. McDaniel, brothers, Glen McDaniel, Sonny McDaniel, and Cornell McDaniel.
Survived by her children, John Gates, Jr., and Rita of Farmerville, LA; Stacy Gates and wife Barbara of Farmerville, LA; Chris Gates and wife Aungelia of Farmerville, LA; and Penny Gates of Farmerville, LA; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, Ruthie, Reba and Phylis and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was member of Enterprise Baptist Church and former employee of Cloyds Beauty School and Central American Life Insurance Co.
Online condolence messages may be sent to the family www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Farmerville, LA.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 18, 2019