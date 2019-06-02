|
Vera N. Carter
West Monroe - Funeral services for Vera N. Carter, 80, of West Monroe, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Calhoun, LA.
On the morning of May 31, 2019, Vera N. Carter went to be with our Lord and Savior. Vera loved God, her family, and her many friends. She had a vibrant personality with a beautiful, generous soul. To have known her was an absolute blessing. She taught those around her the true meaning of love and kindness, always knowing how to brighten someone's day. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Lee R. Carter.
She is survived by her 3 children, Barry Carter and wife, Monica, Mike Carter, and Linda Carter Love and husband, Russ; 6 grandchildren, Jessie, Ali, Alexa, Scott, Katie, and Cole; her great-grandchildren, Laken, Lennon, Reese, and River; sisters, Francis Raborn, and Sandra Ford.
Pallbearers will be Marty Sugar, Scott Love, Ryan Sampognaro, John Sampognaro, Michael Sampognaro, Joe Jackson, Luke Peveto, and Rusty Holley.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Francis Hospital, especially Dr. Sampognaro, Dr. Dean, Dr. Barron, and Dr. Johnson. They would also like to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided and to her personal sitters, Ashley, Yvonne, and Monica. "All of you have been a tremendous help, and we cannot thank you enough".
Visitation will be held at 5:00 PM, until 7:00 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Crest Baptist Church New Building Fund, 3245 Arkansas Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 2, 2019