Vera Skinner Goldman
Waterproof - Obituary of Vera Skinner Goldman
Vera Skinner Goldman, widow of George Carneal Goldman, died at her home at Waterproof, Louisiana, on May 30, 2020.
She was born in St. Joseph, Louisiana, on December 26, 1919, to Vera Johnston Skinner and Fred Skinner. When her father took the new baby to meet her elder sister Mabel, Mabel said "Oh Daddy, can we please keep her!", establishing a very special bond that never faltered until her only sister died in 2010. Vera's brother-in-law Daniel William Slay also predeceased her.
Vera graduated from Joseph Moore Davidson High School as valedictorian of her class. Her school did not offer any foreign language, so her Mother taught both her daughters Latin. She attended Belhaven Presbyterian College for young ladies, and transferred to Louisiana State University where she received her degree in home economics. Her degree required that she pass organic chemistry, and during her brief teaching career she taught chemistry.
She met her future husband George Carneal Goldman, Jr., at a party his parents' home when they were teenagers. They married at the First Presbyterian Church of Natchez, Mississippi, on January 24, 1942, and were married for sixty-eight years. They had two daughters, Elizabeth Spencer Goldman, who died in 2010, and Katherine Goldman Vaughan.
Vera and Carneal made their home in Waterproof, Louisiana, where Carneal returned to farm with his uncle Harry Truman Goldman, and operate Burn Gin Company. Vera was actively involved in business and financial decisions relating to the family farm, and at various times kept the books and financial records for the business. Harry Truman Goldman III later joined his cousins in the farming business. Vera and Carneal spent many happy evenings with their cousins Mary and Harry Goldman, and lifelong friends Billie Jo and Oliver Berry, Jimmie and Mary Elinor Crigler, Tut and Robert James Lancaster, Barbara and Robert Manning, and Margo and Burton Wade, playing bridge and enjoying dinner together. When Carneal was nearing retirement, they renovated his family home the Burn, registering it on the National Register of Historic Places. They lived there together until Carneal died in 2010, and Vera lived there until her death. They were members of the Waterproof Presbyterian Church.
Vera is survived by her daughter Katherine and her husband Earl Norman Vaughan, Earl 's son Tyson and Michiyo Vaughan, and numerous cousins.
Due to the restrictions presented by the current pandemic, the immediate family will hold a private graveside service. At a later time, when circumstances improve and it is safe to do so, Katherine and Earl will welcome the opportunity to receive family and friends at a service to honor her memory. Until that time, please keep her in your prayers. The family wishes to thank her loyal caregivers Berta Mae, Marshall, Joyce and Mary Alice Clark and Leroy King, Lisa Cazalot and the Tillman Medical Group, and J. H. Fairbanks, M.D.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tensas Academy, your humane society, or a charity of your choice. Since the pandemic limits the customary offers of food for her family, please consider offering donation to a church, the Salvation Army, or a food bank to help feed those who are having difficulty feeding their families in these challenging times.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.