Verdia Taylor Beach
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Verdia Taylor Beach, 97, of West Monroe, LA formerly of Wisner, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at South Central Baptist Church in Wisner, LA with Rev. Bobby Ensminger and Tommy Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Beach was born on March 16, 1922 in Ft. Necessity, LA and passed away on June 16, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. She graduated from Ft. Necessity High School and is preceded in death by her husband, William Dan Beach; parents, Braxton G. and Malona Odell Crain Taylor; daughter, Alice B. Massey and son, Raymond D. Beach.
Mrs. Beach is survived by her children, Douglas G. Beach, W. Gerald Beach and wife, Sherry all of Wisner, LA, Betty Dumas and husband, Bud of Sterlington, LA, Walter Beach and wife, Christine of West Monroe, LA, Jean Moran and husband, Errol of Monroe, LA, and Mary Coleman and husband, Marvis of West Monroe, LA; 17 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rastus Massey, Jay Beach, Bill Beach, Tim Beach, Mike Massey, and Caleb Powell. Mrs. Beach's grandson's will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until Service Time on Tuesday at South Central Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ; National Parkinson's Foundation; or to the South Central Baptist Church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Jordan Hospice, AmeriCare Health Services, Serenity Care Providers, and Family Care Services for all the care and compassion that was given to Mrs. Beach.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 18, 2019