Verna Rae Cox

Verna Rae Cox Obituary
Verna Rae Cox

Bastrop - Funeral services for Mrs. Verna Rae Mitchell Cox, age ninety-five, are scheduled for 3 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home with Rev. Dalyn Helbling officiating. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Cox, a retired Banker and member of First Church of God, passed away Saturday March 30, 2019. She was very active in her church, serving as church treasurer for thirty-three years and also as a Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Cox was the first female to serve as Chief Civil Deputy in the state of Louisiana, serving under Sheriff E. L. "Red" Hinton. In her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Shawhan and husband Spencer of Zachary, LA; grandchildren, Ashley Lynn Cox of Bastrop, LA, Carrie Grace Henderson of Washington D.C. and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Cox is preceded in death by her husband, Sam H. Cox; son, Mitchell H. Cox; siblings, Embrew Mitchell, Orden Mitchell, Blanche Allison, Juanita Yarbrough, Myrtie Ray, Vena Mae Hayes, Margarete Pittman, Mary Jean Vosburg and Eloise Sullivan.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Terry Robertson, Ron Elkins, Wandall Coody, Don McIntyre, Walter Bonner and David Stephens. Jerry Spikes will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 1 PM - 3 PM service time at Goldens.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 4, 2019
