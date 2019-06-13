|
|
Vernon Cottrell
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Vernon Cottrell, 81, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Mike Holloway officiating. Interment will follow in the Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Mr. Cottrell was born June 2, 1938 and passed away June 11, 2019. He was a member of First West.
Vernon, our wonderful father, faithful husband and devoted follower of our Lord Jesus Christ would like to let you know that his work here is done. He has received a call - an offer that he couldn't refuse - for an appointment to the home office, from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with an incomprehensible sign-on bonus, eternal job security, a joyous reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time and a perfect peace that passes all of our understanding. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place, where he will be forever in the company of the One who paid his way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Carrie Cottrell; siblings, Hazel, Darryl, Glenn and their spouses; infant sister, Bonita; and grandson, Samuel Colton Cottrell.
Survivors include his beloved and devoted wife, Jerrie Sue Fleming Cottrell; son, Richard Vernon Cottrell, Jr. and wife Ann; son, Randal Vaughn Cottrell and wife Cherice; his beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Kaje and Cooper; precious brother-in-law, Johnny Fleming; special siblings-in-law, Glen Fleming and Charlotte Elias; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to First West.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 13, 2019