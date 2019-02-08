|
|
Versie Mae Caples
West Monroe - Funeral services for Versie Mae Caples, 89, of West Monroe will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at The Well of Living Water. Visitation will be held Saturday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Bro. Roger Baker and Bro. Kelvin Clark will be officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Versie was born June 3, 1929 in Sikes, LA and passed away February 6, 2019 in West Monroe. She loved going to church and reading her bible, cooking, loved family and family gatherings, her friends and traveling. Versie never met a stranger. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Head and Etta May; son, Jimmy Dale Caples; brother, Marvin Head; sisters, Helen Ruby Whitlock, Chlotile McMullen; 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Tiffany, and Kristie Caples.
Versie is survived by her children; Ernest Caples, Carol Whittington(C.K.), Ronnie Caples (Jeannie), Terrie Hauerwas, and Shelia Bonnett (Coby); 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 8, 2019