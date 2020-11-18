Victor C. Harris
Northbrook - Memorial services for Victor C. Harris, 75, of Northbrook, Il (formerly of Monroe, La and Albany, MO), will be held at 2:00pm, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Loch Arbor Baptist Church, 3960 Hwy 139, Monroe, LA. William Sikes will be officiating. Interment will follow at Loch Arbor Cemetery.
Victor was born September 29, 1945 in Rayville, LA and passed away November 14, 2020 in Northbrook, IL. He was a retired HVAC technician who loved to fish, hunt, and travel. Victor was also a member of Golf Road Baptist Church in Des Plaines, IL.
Victor will be remembered as a caring man, guided by his unwavering faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Dunn Harris; parents, Charlie Benson and Dollie Yossett Harris; sisters, Dorothy Faye Hux, Mary Lee Hux, Patsy Mason, and Zelma Dean Stephenson; and brother Charlie Harris.
Victor is survived by his children and spouses, Richard L Harris and wife, Lisa Harris, Clint Harris, and Victoria L Gariepy and husband Paul Gariepy; 7 grandchildren, Richard L (Chip) Harris, Kyle C Harris, Isaac K Harris, Kaylynn M Harris, Ethan Harris, Kayte A Harris and Georgia M Gariepy; 4 great-grandchildren with three on the way; sister Charlene Towers; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
.