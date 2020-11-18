1/
Victor C. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor C. Harris

Northbrook - Memorial services for Victor C. Harris, 75, of Northbrook, Il (formerly of Monroe, La and Albany, MO), will be held at 2:00pm, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Loch Arbor Baptist Church, 3960 Hwy 139, Monroe, LA. William Sikes will be officiating. Interment will follow at Loch Arbor Cemetery.

Victor was born September 29, 1945 in Rayville, LA and passed away November 14, 2020 in Northbrook, IL. He was a retired HVAC technician who loved to fish, hunt, and travel. Victor was also a member of Golf Road Baptist Church in Des Plaines, IL.

Victor will be remembered as a caring man, guided by his unwavering faith.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Dunn Harris; parents, Charlie Benson and Dollie Yossett Harris; sisters, Dorothy Faye Hux, Mary Lee Hux, Patsy Mason, and Zelma Dean Stephenson; and brother Charlie Harris.

Victor is survived by his children and spouses, Richard L Harris and wife, Lisa Harris, Clint Harris, and Victoria L Gariepy and husband Paul Gariepy; 7 grandchildren, Richard L (Chip) Harris, Kyle C Harris, Isaac K Harris, Kaylynn M Harris, Ethan Harris, Kayte A Harris and Georgia M Gariepy; 4 great-grandchildren with three on the way; sister Charlene Towers; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved