|
|
Victoria (Vici) Achurra Fowler
Marion - Funeral Services for Victoria (Vici) Achurra Fowler will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville. Rev. Donald Reeves will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday August 14th at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ouachita City Cemetery in Spencer, LA.
Victoria Fowler of Marion, LA, was born May 24, 1927 in LaGrande, Oregon, grew up in Fallon, NV, and passed away on August 10, 2019 in Farmerville, LA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Fowler; son, Frank Fowler; brother, John Achurra and great grandson, Silas Snell. She is survived by two daughters, Melba (Donald) Reeves and Connie (Tom) Snell; son, Thomas (Barbara) Fowler; brother, Bill (Shirley) Achurra; sister in law, Norma Achurra; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Vici was a gentle and talented homemaker dedicated to her family. Everyone was welcomed at her table with a soft word and a kind smile. Mrs. Fowler was a member of the LDS Church.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Donnie Reeves, Dennis Reeves, Matt Fowler, Jay Snell, Heath Snell, and Nathan Borne. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Antie, Patrick Achurra, and Robert Achurra.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Farmerville, LA.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 13, 2019