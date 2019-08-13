Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
202 N. Washington
Farmerville, LA 71241
(318) 368-3025
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
202 N. Washington
Farmerville, LA 71241
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
202 N. Washington
Farmerville, LA 71241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Achurra (Vici) Fowler


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Achurra (Vici) Fowler Obituary
Victoria (Vici) Achurra Fowler

Marion - Funeral Services for Victoria (Vici) Achurra Fowler will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville. Rev. Donald Reeves will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday August 14th at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ouachita City Cemetery in Spencer, LA.

Victoria Fowler of Marion, LA, was born May 24, 1927 in LaGrande, Oregon, grew up in Fallon, NV, and passed away on August 10, 2019 in Farmerville, LA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Fowler; son, Frank Fowler; brother, John Achurra and great grandson, Silas Snell. She is survived by two daughters, Melba (Donald) Reeves and Connie (Tom) Snell; son, Thomas (Barbara) Fowler; brother, Bill (Shirley) Achurra; sister in law, Norma Achurra; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Vici was a gentle and talented homemaker dedicated to her family. Everyone was welcomed at her table with a soft word and a kind smile. Mrs. Fowler was a member of the LDS Church.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons Donnie Reeves, Dennis Reeves, Matt Fowler, Jay Snell, Heath Snell, and Nathan Borne. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Antie, Patrick Achurra, and Robert Achurra.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Farmerville, LA.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now