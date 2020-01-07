|
Vina Sue Fain
Winnsboro - A celebration of the life of Vina Sue Fain will be held at First Baptist Church of Winnsboro on January 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Craig Beeman officiating. Interment will follow in New Winnsboro Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, January 8 also at FBC of Winnsboro.
Vina Sue was born August 12, 1935 in Winnsboro, La. She was the daughter of Evelyn Carter Nelson and step daughter of Truman Nelson of Winnsboro. Vina Sue is preceded in death by Robert Douglas Fain, her loving husband of 60 years.
Blessed with many great memories are her three daughters and their husbands: Jan Hunter (Bill) of Gainesville, GA, Lea Ann Walley (Mark) of Winnsboro, LA and Karen Taylor of Ruston, LA. "Mama Sue" as she is affectionately known by her family, is loved by her grandkids and their spouses including Will Hunter (Meghan) of Milton, GA, Matt Hunter (Kristen) of Milton, GA, Brett Walley (Kacie) of Winnsboro, LA, Lindsey McKenzie (Josh) of Winnsboro, LA, Adam Walley (Chelsey) of Winnsboro, LA, John Taylor of Ruston, LA and Lauren Taylor Newsom (Kramer) of Guntown, MS. Mama Sue is also blessed with great grand children Baylen and Ellie Ann Walley, Presley, Liam, and Kollins Hunter, Levi Hunter, Emmitt McKenzie and Knox Newsom. She is loved by her sister Elaine Huckabee and many nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Will Hunter, Matt Hunter, Brett Walley, Adam Walley, John Taylor, Josh McKenzie, Kramer Newsom and Blake McManus. Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Plank, Stan Humphries, Jurgen Fain and Brandon Sims.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020