Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Cicero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Charles Cicero


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Charles Cicero Obituary
Vincent Charles Cicero

Monroe - Funeral Mass Celebrating the Life of Mr. Vincent Charles Cicero, 95, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Keith Garvin officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.

Mr. Cicero was born in Monroe, LA, on December 4, 1924, and passed away on January 19, 2020, at the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home in Monroe. Mr. Charles was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and the PMC. Mr. Charles was the owner and operator of Forsythe Curb Market for 23 years.

Mr. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Josephine Cicero; daughter, Charlynn Leehy, four sisters, Nellie Conti, Francis Conti, Mattie Boggio, and Sarah Colca; four brothers, Joe Cicero, Sam Cicero, Jim Cicero, and Johnny Cicero.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Nellie Cicero; son, Samuel Joseph "S.J." Cicero and wife Diana; son-in-law, Judge Scott Leehy; grandchildren, Cameron Cicero, Nicholas Leehy and wife Caroline; and Michael Leehy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be John Cicero, Jr., Nicholas Leehy, Cameron Cicero, George Tonore, Butch Miletello, Larry Miletello, Leon Miletello, Michael Leehy, and Jim Greenlee. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Herrington, Dr. Ricky Caples, Lee Webster, and David Adams.

Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with a Vigil Wake service held at 6:00PM at Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -