Vincent Charles Cicero
Monroe - Funeral Mass Celebrating the Life of Mr. Vincent Charles Cicero, 95, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Keith Garvin officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.
Mr. Cicero was born in Monroe, LA, on December 4, 1924, and passed away on January 19, 2020, at the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home in Monroe. Mr. Charles was a Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and the PMC. Mr. Charles was the owner and operator of Forsythe Curb Market for 23 years.
Mr. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Josephine Cicero; daughter, Charlynn Leehy, four sisters, Nellie Conti, Francis Conti, Mattie Boggio, and Sarah Colca; four brothers, Joe Cicero, Sam Cicero, Jim Cicero, and Johnny Cicero.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Nellie Cicero; son, Samuel Joseph "S.J." Cicero and wife Diana; son-in-law, Judge Scott Leehy; grandchildren, Cameron Cicero, Nicholas Leehy and wife Caroline; and Michael Leehy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Cicero, Jr., Nicholas Leehy, Cameron Cicero, George Tonore, Butch Miletello, Larry Miletello, Leon Miletello, Michael Leehy, and Jim Greenlee. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Herrington, Dr. Ricky Caples, Lee Webster, and David Adams.
Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020, with a Vigil Wake service held at 6:00PM at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020