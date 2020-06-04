Violet Little Liner
West Monroe - Funeral services for Violet Little Liner will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:00 AM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Violet was born on August 22, 1946 and passed away on June 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, A.B. Little Sr. and Alyne Lee Little, and by her siblings A.B. "Jack" Little Jr., Courtney "Red" Little, Henry A. Little, John Paul Little and Sarah Francis Little Percle.
She is survived by her son, Shawn Liner and wife Marja Davis Liner; their children Maggie and Mason; sister, Patricia Little Camp.
Violet was a devoted ULM "Northeast" alumnus and athletic supporter. She was also very active in Quota International. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church West Monroe. Violet was a very remarkable and one-of-a-kind person. She will be remembered for her amazing gumbo, tailgate feasts and cheering on her beloved Indians and Warhawks. Her love for her school was only exceeded by her love for family, and in particular, for her nieces, nephews, and two grandchildren, Maggie and Mason.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Camp, John Ross Camp, Ryan Camp, Richard Camp, Ralph Camp and Alex Little.
In lieu of flowers you may send donations to The Little Family Scholarship, ULM Foundation, 700 University Avenue, Monroe, LA 71209.
