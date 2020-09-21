Virgie M. SpellsLake Charles - Funeral services for Mrs. M. Virgie Spells, 78, of Lake Charles, LA, formerly of Monroe, LA, will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Rory Chance officiating. Interment will follow at Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Tuesday at the funeral home.Mrs. Spells was born December 17, 1941, and passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020at her residence in Lake Charles, LA. She was a member of Christian Life Church for over 63 years. Virgie enjoyed listening to Gospel music and watching the Hallmark Channel, Bonanza, old westerns, and Matlock.Mrs. Spells is preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Hodge; sister, Betty Price; sister-in-law, Dianne Hodge, and brother-in-law, Johnny Cook.Survivors include two sons, Danny R. Spells (Rhonda) and James Spells (Stephanie); five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great greatgrandchild, Everett; five brothers, James Hodge (Gloria), Olan Hodge (Bobbie), Jerry Hodge, Johnny Hodge (Jenny), and Alvin Hodge (Margie); three sisters, Marilyn Cook, Frances Mizell (Bobby), and Mary Jane Price (Michael); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Pallbearers will be Thomas Bargery, Richard Harris, Bryce Bargery, Danny Spells, James Spells, and Jerry Toney.Memorials may be made to Christian Life Church in Monroe, LA.Online Registry/Condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe, LA