Virgil E. Richardson - "The Welder"



Monroe - Funeral Services for Virgil E. Richardson - "The Welder" will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Highland Park Baptist Church, Monroe, LA. Reverend Larry Linson will officiate the service, and interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park.



Virgil was born on November 5, 1927 in Clarks, LA and passed away on May 8, 2019 in Monroe, LA. He was preceded in death by his Sweetheart of 73 years, Mary "Juanita" Richardson; parents, Milton Richardson and Lou Thomas Richardson; sisters, Thelma Allen and Ruby Cramer; brothers, Elva Richardson and William Richardson; and son-in-law, Dan DuBos.



Mr. Richardson was the owner of Kirk Welding and Repair Shop for 41 years. He began his career as a welder at the age of 18 and retired at the age of 88.



Mr. Richardson enjoyed working at his shop and building things for his customers and family. He never met a stranger and was loved for his kind nature. Mr. Richardson enjoyed grilling, and spending time with his family. He was an avid deer hunter.



Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Daisy Gordy; daughters, Rita DuBos, and Sheila Barry and husband, Robert; granddaughter, Crystie Sodd Oden and husband, Greg; great grandson, Garrett Oden and Kaitlyn; great-great grandson, Ashton Oden; special nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.



Pallbearers will be: Robert Barry III, Greg Oden, Garrett Oden, Peyton Brakefield, Gary Richardson, and Glen Richardson.



Special thanks to Dewana Richardson, Betty Lombard, and Debbie Bunch. The family greatly appreciates their loving care and kindness.



There will be a visitation from 12:00 PM until the service at 2:00 PM at Highland Park Baptist Church of Monroe.



Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on May 12, 2019