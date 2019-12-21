|
Virginia 'Ginger' Coats Tinsley
Virginia 'Ginger' Coats Tinsley was born in West Monroe, La. on November 8, 1931 and passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Sugar Land, TX.
Ginger married Clyde Albritton, Jr. & they had two children, Debra & Steve. She worked in her family's millinery business in Silverstiens Dept store until moving to Houston in 1962. She remarried Phil Tinsley & became very involved in charity work; served as Residential Chairperson for the American Cancer Crusade in Harris County, Houston Livestock Show, Pin Oaks Charity Horse Show & the Alley Theater. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sugar Land. She & Phil had a very happy & fulfilled life in Sugar Creek until his death in 1989.
Ginger sold real estate in Sugar Land, Tx as a ReMax Southwest agent for 15+ years. She retired & moved to Eagles Trace Retirement Village in Houston in 2005 where she lived a fun & hassle free life. While back in Houston she worshipped at Second Baptist Church.
Ginger is survived by her two children, Debra Wilson & husband Larry of Smithville, Tx & Steve Albritton & wife Debbie of Sugar Land. She leaves 5 Grandchildren & 11 Great Grandchildren.
The family is having a private celebration of her life. Her big personality will be missed by her friends & family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
