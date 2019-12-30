|
Virginia Ann Reynolds Knickerbocker
Monroe - A Celebration of Life for Virginia Ann Reynolds Knickerbocker, 75, of Monroe will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 03, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Knickerbocker was born November 10, 1944, in Tallulah, LA, to the late W.P. and June Edmondson Reynolds and went to be with the Lord December 30, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She graduated from Neville High School in 1962 and received her bachelor's degree in 1983 from Northeast Louisiana University. Her long and illustrious career began in high school as an elevator operator for J.C. Penney. During her last 30 years, she worked at the City of Monroe for Mayor Bob Powell and went on to serve as administrative director of the Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute where she retired in 2010. She served as Secretary for the Monroe Fire/Police Civil Service Board for more than 20 years. She was a dedicated employee and in her 50-year career, she never took a sick day. In 2001, with her longtime friend, Dee Dee Cook, they founded the Cancer Foundation League. Throughout her career, Virginia served on various civic and charitable committees and boards.
Virginia, known as "Minnie" to her family, never met a stranger. She was the life of any party, a straight shooter, loved to laugh, and make others laugh. She was a gifted leader with a feisty spirit, extremely generous, compassionate, and big-hearted. Virginia's love for the Lord inspired her to invest her time in various church organizations especially those having to do with missions, which was her heart. She attended and was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by parents and brother, the late Charlie Reynolds (late wife LaRue).
Survivors include her sweetheart of 57 years, Bobby; daughters, Kay Dick (Teal) and Kim Barnes (David); grandchildren, Caleb Dick (Ashten), Aaron Dick, and Jackie Dick; great-grandson, Levi Dick; sisters, Gwen McKinnie (late husband Wayne), Mary Zambie (late husband Jimmy), and Becky Branch (Ray); brothers, Billy Reynolds (late wife Marsha) and Jack Reynolds; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Oncology Associates and extend a special thank you to Louisiana Hospice, especially Jennia, Brandy, Nancy, Reba, Natalie, and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cancer Foundation League or North Monroe Baptist Church, both in Monroe.
