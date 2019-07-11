|
Virginia Boddie
Bastrop - Virginia Dean Adcock Boddie passed from this earth into the arms of her Savior on Friday, July 5, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born on June 15, 1923 in Warren, Arkansas.
Virginia was a faithful member of North Monroe Baptist Church and was a strong Christian with insurmountable faith who loved the Lord.
Graduating from Warren High School, she completed nursing school in 1947 at Springhill College, Mobile Alabama, earning her Diploma in Nursing. She met her future husband, John Duncan Boddie after she moved to Bastrop, La. in 1948 to begin her nursing career with International Paper Company (Old Mill). Hard work, diligence and an early maturity for being able to to survive the Great Depression helped to form the foundation for a 60 year career in hospital nursing. She worked hard at everything she did and had a natural gift of serving and giving of her time and talents to others which was evident to all she served. She held many different positions throughout her nursing career in addition to being a devoted mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death was her parents, Henry and Ethel Adcock, husband, John Duncan Boddie, a daughter, Melissa Joy Boddie Hogan and a granddaughter Alisa Renee Hogan. Left to cherish a lifetime of memories are her daughters, Melanie Dew (Ricky) and Melinda Jones (Henry); grandchildren, Shane Hogan, Shawn Hogan, Megan Jones; her adored great grandchildren, Ethan Hogan, Broc Hogan, Emarie Hogan, Molly Kate Hogan and Anniston Hogan.
Graveside services were held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Christ Church Cemetery, Bastrop, La. Warren Eckhardt officiated the graveside services under the direction of Golden Funeral Home.
Published in The News Star on July 11, 2019