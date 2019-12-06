Services
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Delhi - Mrs. Virginia Bullard Caviness, age 79, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born November 18, 1940 in Tallulah, LA.

She was an amazing lady who passionately loved her family, friends, LSU, and The New Orleans Saints.

Mrs. Virginia began working for the Tensas Basin Levee District in 1991 and retired in 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dolar and Bennie Bullard; sisters, Ola Jane Bullard and Audrey Melton; and her brothers, Sammy Bullard and Pete Senior.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Howard Gene Caviness; brothers, Onward Bullard, Pat Bullard and wife, Libby; son, Howard Gene Caviness, Jr. and fiancée, Jada; grandchildren, Justin Caviness and wife, Melissa, Ashley Caviness Maxwell and husband, Jeff, Hunter Caviness and fiancée, Cassidy, and Logan Caviness; 7-great grandchildren and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM at Brown-Holley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brown-Holley Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Lester officiating. Graveside services to follow at 12:00 PM at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville.

Pallbearers are Ted Bullard, Lamar Bullard, Mark Shumate, W.T. Wriles, James Cleveland, and Brandon Waggner. Honorary Pallbearer is Roy Junkins.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
