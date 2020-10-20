Virginia Calhoun Campbell
Monroe - Virginia Calhoun Campbell of Monroe was born on March 21, 1943 and passed from this earth on October 19, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Curtis Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Virginia was born to Make and Jewel Calhoun and raised in Sikes La. She was born into a large loving, hardworking family. She graduated from LA Tech and taught school for a couple of years before going to work for the City of Monroe. She found her true passion, which was working with the mentally ill, when she was hired as the Executive Director of Harmony House. She was instrumental in growing this organization into one of best programs in the state for the mentally ill. She took much pride in seeing others succeed through these programs. She has touched countless lives through her service to this community. In 1993 she was nominated as the Quota Club Woman of the year, and when she won the award, it was celebrated by her family and co-workers as if we had won it with her. Virginia had so many roles in life. She was an amazing Mother and Granny. She was also Aunt Jenny to many nieces and nephews. If you have ever sat at her table, and ate a meal, you would never forget. She was a great cook and always had enough food for everyone who might show up. Just to sit on the porch and talk to her was a blessing. Virginia had one of the sweetest souls and was a beautiful person to be around. But of all her roles in life, she was a Christian first. She lived her life for God. She spread her love for God by her service to others.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Campbell; her father Henry Malcolm (Make) Calhoun; her mother Mertie Jewel Calhoun; and many brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son Curtis Coleman Campbell and wife Bonnie, her daughter Robin Morgan and husband Bill, and her son Philip Campbell; brothers Mack Calhoun and wife Joann, Royce Calhoun and wife Rita; sisters Ollie Tietje and husband Cybil, and Kathleen Brister; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Macky Brister, Adam Calhoun, David Calhoun, Kenneth Calhoun, Kevin Calhoun, Steve Calhoun, Troy Harrison, Casey Ross; honorary pallbearers will be grandsons.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com