Virginia Lee Speir Renwick
Monroe - Funeral services for Virginia Lee Speir Renwick, 92, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Ben McGehee, Rev. Betty Swanson, and Dr. Alan Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Renwick was born July 31, 1927, in Swartz, LA, and passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her residence. She was a longtime member of Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church and a longtime member of Mission Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Renwick was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna R. Oglesbee; son, Joseph Fontaine Renwick, Jr.; and grandson, William Peyton Renwick, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Alys Minckler; son, William Renwick; son-in-law, Tommy Oglesbee; grandchildren, Timothy M. Oglesbee and wife Teresa, Jeffrey E. Oglesbee, Jennifer O. Hable and husband Todd, Kirk H. Minckler and wife Tammy, Casey M. Minckler and wife Angela, Kristine M. Byrnes and husband Joseph, Billy Renwick, Shane Renwick, Shelly Knox and husband Eric, Tanya Melton, and Evie Magee; 21 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Glenn and Patsy Causey; and two brothers, David Speir and Jerry Speir; numerous nieces and nehews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Memorials may be made to Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church or the .
