Monroe - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Ginger "JuJu" Bowling, 76, of Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Saint Paschal Catholic Cemetery (In back of Hasley Cemetery on Arkansas Rd.) in West Monroe, LA with Rev. Frank Coen officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA
Due to COVID 19 requirements: Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Ginger passed away from this life on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center due to COVID 19. She was born December 7, 1943, to John and Connie Feeback in Laredo, TX
JuJu enjoyed entertaining, traveling, and cooking. Most of all she enjoyed having her family together. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her. Her main goal was to keep them spoiled. She is going to be missed so much.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Harry Bowling, Sammy Ferracci, and daughter, Connie Leeann Ferracci.
Survivors: her son, Jeff Ferracci and (Nina) of Monroe; her daughter, Jessica Ferracci Hughes (Scott) of Charleston, SC; 6 grandchildren, Chelsie Ferracci Summerville (Patrick); Lindsey Ferracci Webster (Jonathan), Foster, Prescott, Charles, and Emily Hughes; 5 great grandchildren, Lola and Audrey Webster, and Aniston, Merritt, and Porter Summerville; brothers, Frank Feeback (Irma Jean) and Jake Feeback (Daphne).
In lieu of flowers please donate to a favorite charity of your choice
