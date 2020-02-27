|
Virginia Rainbolt Lindsay
West Monroe - Funeral services for Virginia "Ginger" Rainbolt Lindsay, 78, of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Clark and Whit Bass officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time Saturday.
Virginia was born September 21, 1941 in Rayville, Louisiana and passed away February 26, 2020 in West Monroe. She was a member of First West Baptist Church. Virginia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and lived to serve God and her family.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Robby Lindsay and wife Rhonda and David Lindsay and wife Suzanne; daughter, Kristi Lindsay; grandchildren, Gabriella Lindsay, Caelin Lindsay, Ian Lindsay, Morgan Lindsay, Aidan Lindsay, Mary Fournier and husband Robert, Jacob Lindsay, Joshua Lindsay and Emily Lindsay; great-grandchild Genevieve Fournier; brother, Terry Rainbolt and wife Karen; 2 sisters Annie Mae Tiffee and Becky Dillard; many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Sons and grandsons and will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Life Fellowship.
