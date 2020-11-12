Vivian Pearl Bennett
West Monroe - A memorial celebration service for Vivian Pearl Bennett, 79, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Kings Lake Recreation Park in West Monroe.
Vivian was born July 20, 1941 and passed away peacefully November 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful and devoted person known as Vivian, Mama, Mother, Aunt Vivian, Pearl, Aunt Pearl, Peal, Mrs. Vivian, Mrs. Bennett, and to so many she was Mam-Maw V.
She was an awesome wife and mother that did everything in her ability to pursue her children's every need, want, and wish, doing so with all of life's twist and turns.
She devoted over 30 years to her career and won several awards before retiring in the Fall of 2019 as the Bakery Manager at Brookshire's in West Monroe, where her smiling face was then missed by many.
Aside from her love to dance with her Daddy and her husband, Frank, she had a huge passion for anything Elvis.
The love for her church, Wesley Chapel Community Church, was demonstrated by countless hours spent staining cabinets in the fellowship hall and baking cakes for church functions.
Not even a massive stroke could hold her down, she was the epitome of a therapy patient putting in countless hours at Glory Therapy to regain her ability to walk without assistance, which she achieved. Her uplifting and inspirational spirit will be missed by many as she is laid to rest in Hasley Cemetery with several family members including her sister, Gloria Allbritton, who wasn't only her sister but also her mother since the age of two.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Randolph and Mamie Cloyd Anding; great granddaughter, Josefina Murillo, and also many angel grands and great grands; stepson, Gary Lehne; sister, Gloria Lee "Bit" Allbritton; brothers, Bert and Sidney Anding; father and mother-in-law, Solen and Aline Bennett; the father of her children, Tommy Wink; and special in-laws, Parker and Ethel Wink.
Those left behind to carry on her legacy are her husband, Frank Bennett; her children, Danny Wink, Sheila Williams (Robert), Tammy Mims (Don), and Marvin Wink (Shelly); and stepson, David Lehne; grandchildren, Dana Bilello (Dr. Seth), Daniel Wink, Joshua Wink, Christy Tannehill (Bret), Amber Almarode (Zachary), Christopher Mims (Kristen), Chaz Wink (Rhiannon), Natalie Murillo (Luis), Marly Wink, and Thomas Wink; thirteen great grandchildren; sisters, Beatrice Allbritton and Inez Anding; brother, Ray Anding (Joyce); several brothers and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge thanks to all those that showered us with love and compassion when we needed it the most over the last eighteen months: Geaux Family Health, Dr. Hunter and staff, Landmark Nursing Home, Josh Tannehill/Medical Equipment, Gloria Guillot/Friend and Caregiver, Transit System in West Monroe, Vonda Taylor and staff, Wesley Chapel Community Church, Passages Hospice, and especially Glory Therapy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel Community Church Building Fund, Glory Therapy (not a non-profit) where donations will be used to purchase therapy equipment in Vivian's memory.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA