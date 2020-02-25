Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Fair Park Baptist Church
West Monroe, LA

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:30 PM
Point Chapel Cemetery
Doyline, LA

W. Ray McCormick


1942 - 2020
W. Ray McCormick Obituary
W. Ray McCormick

West Monroe - A Celebration of W. Ray McCormick's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA with Rev. Waymond Warren and his sons, Rev. Waylon McCormick and Rev. David McCormick officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 4:30 P.M. at the Point Chapel Cemetery in Doyline, LA under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Ray was born on November 26, 1942 in Rayville, LA and made his trip to heaven on February 25, 2020. Mr. McCormick was a manager for Piggly Wiggly, Safeway and Otasco for many years, and the became a restaurant owner in Minden and worked for the co-op. Upon Retirement he served in the St. Francis Auxiliary, and Glenwood LHC as Voluntary Chaplain. He was the golf-cart driver for VBS and helped pack Operation Christmas Child boxes for Samaritan's Purse. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Walter McCormick and Mrs. AnnieMae McCormick.

Survivors include his wife, Stella McCormick; daughter, Windy Bosely and husband, Wes; sons, Rev. Waylon McCormick and wife, Roxanne, and Rev. David McCormick and wife, Shelly; grandchildren, Brittany Bosely Walker and husband, Lance, Blake Bosely and wife, Alexis, Bradley McCormick and wife, Molly, and Corbin McCormick and fiancé, Christina, and Wesla Vanderford; great grandchildren, Lilah, Onyx, Leif, Andrew, Camryn, and Macie; brother, James McCormick and wife, Becky; sisters, Linda Magouirk and husband, Jimmy and Glenda May; sister-in-law, Doris Earnest; brother-in-law, Elton Booth; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dearly loved friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA and from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Friday.

Memorials may be made to the Fair Park Baptist Church and to Samaritan's Purse.

Online Registry/ Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
