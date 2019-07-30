|
|
Wallace Wittie Dawkins, Jr. (Wally)
West Monroe - Wallace Wittie Dawkins, Jr. (Wally) peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA. with a graveside service Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Liberty Hill-Taylor Cemetery, Union Parish. Elder Joe Evans will be officiating.
Wallace was born on September 26, 1921 at Stuart, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Etta Dawkins, siblings: 4 brothers, 1 sister, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nora Lee Dawkins, daughters, Brenda Wilkes, Cleta White (Jerry), and son Howell Dawkins, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He was a WWII Veteran, served as an MP in the U.S. Army and a member of the Masonic Lodge #491, Clayton, OK. He was a carpenter by trade, retired from Misco Paper Co. He was a successful salesman with Vita-Craft and throughout his career was involved in several occupations. His joy was building something and always had a project going.
He was proud of his Chickasaw heritage, being the son of an original enrollee of the Dawes Commission. He was a member of the Chickasaw Warrior Society. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, telling a good story or joke and spending time with his family. When he met his sweetheart Nora, he moved from Oklahoma to Louisiana where they made a home and raised their family.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe
Published in The News Star on July 30, 2019