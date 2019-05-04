|
|
Walter D. Meredith
Monroe - Funeral services for Walter D. Meredith, 78, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Bill Dye and Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mr. Meredith was born December 31, 1940, in Winnsboro, LA, and passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. He was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church and American Institute of Architects. After working 12 years at H H Land Architects, Walter was the project architect for Dillard's stores with Architecture Plus from 1977 - 1984 before opening his own business in 1984, Space Planners Architects. He was in business until he retired in 2016. He was a devoted husband to Mona Meredith for 54 years and a wonderful father to Robbie and Renee. His greatest joy was being Papaw to three grandchildren, Sarah, Reagan, and Katie.
Mr. Meredith was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Walter Meredith and Katie Meredith Roberts; and wife, Mona F. Meredith.
Survivors include his son, Robert W. Meredith II and wife Donna Meredith; daughter, Mona Renee Meredith; granddaughters, Sarah L. Meredith and Meredith Kate Meredith; grandson, Reagan W. Meredith and wife Natalie Meredith.
Pallbearers will be Joe Albritton, Reagan Meredith, Jerry Blackmon, Todd Guice, and Gary Culp.
Memorials may be made to North Monroe Baptist Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 4, 2019