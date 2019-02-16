|
Walter Henson Crenshaw
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Walter Henson "Bob" Crenshaw will be Saturday February 16, 2019 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Dr West Monroe, LA. Pastor Butch Pilcher and Minister Eddie Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at Hall & Rhymes Cemetery, Richland Parish. Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. Bob was born Christmas day 1939, and passed from this life February 13, 2019 in West Monroe, LA, at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Lillie Crenshaw; one brother Ray Crenshaw; two sisters Mary Ellen Self and Beverly Corrent. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of sixty-one years, Lucille Crenshaw; two sons Walter Keith Crenshaw and wife Julie of West Monroe and Michael Crenshaw and wife Stacey of Downsville, LA; one sister Pauline Paulus; one brother Winfred Crenshaw; four grandchildren Jonathon Crenshaw, Natalie Devillier, Kyle Crenshaw, Kathleen Soares; four great-grandchildren; as well as a host of friends and extended family. Pallbearers include Danny Corrent, Kyle Crenshaw, Jonathon and Lane Crenshaw, Jason McManus, Wayne Buckalew, and Danny Soares. Honorary Pallbearers include Bobby Titwell, Doyle Cox, and Darrel Oliveaux.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 16, 2019