|
|
Wanda Brown Kelley
Monroe - Wanda Brown Kelley was born October 23, 1955 at the Shell Clinic in Waynesboro, MS to Cecil and Rebecca Slay Brown. Wanda attended school in Waynesboro and graduated valedictorian of her 1973 class of Waynesboro Central High School. She continued her education at Jones County Junior College and University of Southern Mississippi. Wanda married Ken Kelley of Waynesboro on March 12, 1976. After a short time, they moved to Natchez, Mississippi where their son Kristopher Kelley was born in August 1980. Over the next few years they moved following Ken's job transfers and finally made their home in Katy, Texas.
Wanda first worked in the medical field in Natchez and later Baton Rouge. When the family transferred to Houston for Ken's work, Wanda joined Amoco Production in the Auditing Department. From there, she transferred to the production department and continued to advance within the company. Immediately prior to her retirement in 2010, which was after the merger of Amoco with BP, she was a Team Leader - Drilling Data Management for Mid-Continent of US.
After retirement, Wanda and Ken moved to their home to Monroe, Louisiana where Wanda made volunteer service her focus. Among many other groups, she volunteered with Friends of Black Bayou, Northeast Louisiana Rose Society, and Northeast Louisiana Master Gardener Association. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed all plants but especially enjoyed roses. Wanda and Ken enjoyed traveling in the US and abroad. Most recently they had completed RV tours of the Gulf Coast through Florida and the American Southwest through California and more.
Wanda balanced family and work life, always making time for those that needed a helping hand. She was a gifted chef and baker who truly enjoyed sharing her food with others. She was a compassionate giver, a trait she surely inherited from her father Cecil Brown. She was a sincere and introspective listener who always had time for others. She was a spectacular mother, wife and friend to anyone with the fortune to make her acquaintance. She loved without question or condition and has left an inspiring legacy in her family.
Wanda passed away unexpectedly in her home on April 26, 2019. She is proceeded in death by her father Cecil Brown, mother Rebecca Slay Brown, brothers Charles Brown and Donald Brown. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years Ken Kelley and one son Kristopher Kelley, and her bulldogs Linus and Winston. Wanda is also survived by one sister Sophia Erwin (Larry) of Pocola, OK, 4 nieces, and many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, May 3, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, located at 2308 Sterlington Road, Monroe. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, at Geneva-Horne Cemetery located in Matherville, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Geneva-Horne Cemetery. Donations to the Geneva-Horne Cemetery can be mailed to:
Kelley Family
Cemetery Memorial
PO Box 4784
Monroe, LA 71211
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 2, 2019