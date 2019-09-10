|
|
Wanda Eubanks
Calhoun - Funeral services for Wanda Eubanks will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church Farmerville, LA. Rev. Hank Hamilton and Rev. Robbie Lawson will officiate. Interment will follow at Farmerville City Cemetery, Farmerville, LA. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home Farmerville, LA.
Wanda Louton Stracener Eubanks was born March 30, 1933 at Sweetwater, Oklahoma and passed away September 8, 2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Eubanks; her parents, Randell Louton and Daunleta Wilson Louton Bates; brother, Don Louton. The Eubanks lived in Farmerville for many years and were very active in the community events. Wanda served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, chairman of East Union Parish Hospital Board , Union Parish American Red Cross Representative and served on the Farmerville United Methodist Church, Pastor Parish relationship committee. She had a full enjoyable and interesting life, having lived in France, Germany, Iran and Nigeria, and traveled to numerous other countries of the world. Wanda thoroughly enjoyed her children's activities and seldom missed softball, football , baseball and basketball games during their high school years. She was a retired Real Estate Broker and lived in Calhoun at the time of her death. Wanda belonged to several Bridge Clubs and enjoyed her many Bridge friends.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Kimila Stracener Gunter and husband W. D.; sons, Kendall Stracener and wife Sherry, Kyle Stracener and wife Niki, Korry Eubanks and Ahmad Farahani; long time good friend and bridge partner, John Dooley; sister, Darlene Valega and husband David; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marilyn Louton.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Gunter, Wade Gunter, William Gunter, Kevin Stracener, Kole Stracener, Kody Eubanks, Jack Eubanks and Nick Farahani.
The family expresses thanks to Premier Hospice for the excellent care given to our mother.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 10, 2019